Pitt Takes Manhattan! Brad’s Whirlwind Day As He Promotes New Netflix Movie

Brad Pitt is back in the public eye and taking New York by storm.

The War Machine star was busy promoting his new Netflix film in Manhattan on Tuesday and one of his first stops in his day was at the Ed Sullivan Theater, where he taped his appearance for the Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

After Pitt, 53, filmed an edited sketch bit for the CBS late-night show, the actor took the time to snap a picture with Colbert and one with Gina Rodriguez, who was seemingly starstruck.

“Prom Pic with Brad Pitt. No biggie,” the Jane the Virgin actress, 32, wrote on Instagram. And Rodriguez also chronicled her excitement in a selfie video which she shared on Twitter.

Following his stop at Colbert, Pitt stopped by a Netflix event, where he thanked War Machine‘s writer and director David Michôd.

“This film would not have gotten made if David hadn’t taken this book and made it into this film. This is the first draft. And without Ted [Sarandos] and company and Netflix, a lot of difficult films like this have a new avenue. We have a smoking cast, hope you enjoy,” Pitt told the crowd of advertisers and reporters.

With this War Machine press tour, Pitt’s already covered GQ and talked about quitting drinking and going to therapy, and this week the father of six spoke to the Associated Press about his life post-Angelina Jolie split.

It’s only been a month since the reclusive star made his return to the red carpet after a four-month hiatus, though he’s been spotted running errands and attending charity events.

Pitt has kept a low-profile since his difficult split from estranged wife Jolie in September 2016 after 12 years together. As the former couple work with a private judge to resolve the divorce and custody, “things are definitely calming down,” an insider previously told PEOPLE.