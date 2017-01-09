Brad Pitt Makes Surprise Appearance at Golden Globes to Present Moonlight

Brad Pitt surprised everyone when he presented the film Moonlight at the Golden Globes on Sunday night in a rare public appearance.

Pitt, 53, took the stage to a loud applause from the crowd. The actor looked sleek, wearing a classic black tuxedo for the occasion.

“It’s born of the courage of a group of actors willing to strip to their souls and express their humanism inside mistake and misstep and misdeed,”Pitt said during his presentation of the film, which was named Best Film by the National Society of Film Critics on Saturday, according to Variety.

Brad Pitt introduces a clip from @moonlightmov, nominated for Best Motion Picture – Drama tonight! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/mqaHCdsyvz — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017

“It is Barry Jenkins profound belief that we all stand at the threshold of change and forgiveness where we only grant acceptance and love to ourselves,” he continued. “Nominated for 6 Golden Globes, this is Moonlight.”

Want to win a trip to L.A.? Enter now for your chance to be at the Oscars® Red Carpet

Pitt’s production company, Plan B, partnered with A24 to produce the coming-of-age drama about a gay, African-American boy, and the film has been earning Oscar buzz.

Watch PEOPLE & EW Red Carpet Live Sunday night and streaming now on People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Go to PEOPLE.com/PEN, or download the app for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo, Chromecast, Xfinity, iOS and Android devices.

Last November, Pitt made his first public appearance since news broke of his split from Angelina Jolie, when he attended a private screening of Moonlight in Los Angeles.

RELATED VIDEO: Judge Denies Brad Pitt’s Request to Keep Angelina Jolie Divorce Documents Sealed

Pitt, 53, and Jolie, 41, have a voluntary temporary custody agreement in place that allows the actor supervised visitation with the children.

Check out PEOPLE’s full 2017 Golden Globe Awards coverage and complete winners list!

The father of six has had weekly supervised visits with the kids since October, according to a court filing by Jolie.