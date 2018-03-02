Brad Pitt Makes Rare Appearance at Star-Studded Pre-Oscars Bash

Brad Pitt is hitting the Oscar parties.

The 54-year-old actor attended the Gersh Oscar Party at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles on Thursday along with some of the buzziest nominees ahead of the 90th annual show on Sunday. Pitt revealed a new salt-and-pepper beard as he posed for shots inside the party.

Also at the party were I, Tonya costars and nominees Margot Robbie and Allison Janney as well as upcoming presenter Tiffany Haddish and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri Oscar favorite Sam Rockwell.

Brad Pitt at Chateu Marmont

The appearance came just hours after it was revealed he’ll be starring alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and reuniting with Quentin Tarantino for the director’s upcoming ninth film titled Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The film will open in theaters Aug. 9, 2019.

Set in 1969 Los Angeles, the production will feature DiCaprio as Rick Dalton, the former star of a western TV series, and Pitt as his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth. They’re both struggling to survive in a Hollywood they no longer recognize. Although, one person they do recognize is Rick’s next-door neighbor: Sharon Tate.

This also marks a rare public appearance for Pitt who has been keeping a low profile since his September 2016 split from Angelina Jolie. The former couple are still taking steps to ensure that ongoing negotiations over custody and distribution of assets in their divorce proceedings remain private.

The court approved their recent request to extend the temporary judge — typically used to oversee private settlement talks — in their case so that the talks stay under wraps, according to a new court filing, reports The Blast.

While the process has been ongoing for months, the pair are moving forward amicably and coordinating schedules so both can spend time with their six kids — Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 9.