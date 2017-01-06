Brad Pitt Is Getting Weekly 5-Hour Visits with Kids, According to Angelina Jolie's Court Filing

Brad Pitt has had weekly supervised visits with the kids since October, according to a court filing by Angelina Jolie.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Jolie’s lawyer Laura Wasser says Pitt has seen his younger kids at least once a week since Oct. 8. And per their voluntary custody agreement, a therapist has been present at each visit.

“The frequency and duration of these visits have been determined by the minor children’s therapist, who were put in place jointly by parties immediately after the Sept. 14 [plane] incident.”

The papers also state that weekly visits of “five hours each” have been scheduled through the end of January.

“[Pitt]’s visits may increase at any time based on the therapists’ evaluation of each child’s feelings and progress,” state the documents.

According to the filing, this was included in the temporary custody plan suggested by the DCFS, which they both agreed to in October.

But by November, Pitt, 53, began to request increased visitations, the court documents state.

Jolie’s team “maintained that it was premature to end therapeutic monitoring only weeks after executing the Custody Stipulation” suggested by the Department of Children and Family Services.

According to the documents, Jolie’s team requested a joint meeting with Pitt that would include both parties’ counsel to discuss visitation, but Pitt’s “request for additional visitation in a non-therapeutic setting was not withdrawn.”

The actor also stated that he would be requesting additional visits from the court.

Days later, Pitt requested to seal custody-related documents — which Jolie agreed to.

A source with knowledge of the situation says, ‘This filing further proves that Angelina has not hesitated to reveal details about her children and their ongoing therapy and visitations, and further proves why Brad is now so grateful that documents will finally be sealed going forward.”