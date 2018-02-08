Brad Pitt Involved in Three-Car Pileup in Los Angeles: Report

Brad Pitt was involved in a minor fender bender on the streets of L.A.

The actor was part of a three-car pileup in the city on Monday. Pitt, 54, was fine and was seen exchanging information with the other two drivers after the small crash, according to Page Six.

The minor accident comes on the heels of Pitt and Angelina Jolie‘s divorce continuing to settle in court. Pitt and Jolie, who split in Sept. 2016, took steps to ensure that ongoing negotiations over custody and distribution of assets remain private.

The court approved their recent request to extend the temporary judge — typically used to oversee private settlement talks — in their case so that the talks stay under wraps, according to a new court filing.

Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock

While the process has been ongoing for months, the two are moving forward amicably and coordinating schedules so both can spend time with their six kids.

“Brad and Angie are doing OK, working out time for him to be with the kids which he treasures,” says a source. Their children — Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 9 — live with Jolie in L.A. and visit with Pitt. The duo has also stayed busy amidst their private divorce.

For Pitt, “the process has been difficult,” said a source close to the situation. “But he is OK and remains committed to his family.”

The actor recently filmed the upcoming Ad Astra and most recently appeared in Netflix’s War Machine.