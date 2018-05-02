Brad Pitt Makes Surprise Sarcastic Cameo -- See Him on The Jim Jefferies Show

Everyone’s least favorite weatherman is back from retirement with a very depressing message about climate change.

After being unceremoniously fired in his last appearance, Brad Pitt made his return to The Jim Jefferies Show on Monday night as his recurring character, a perpetually bleak weatherman.

Dressed in his trademark ill-fitting brown suit, the weatherman opened his report with a joke. “Okay, here it goes. I was hanging out with LeBron James, and he said, ‘How’s the weather down there?’ because he’s tall. And I said, ‘Same as it is up there: changing at a pace not before seen in the history of man. Your legacy is pointless. Our people and our memories will all burn.”

After that knee-slapper, Pitt, 54, turned to the weather forecast. “We’ve got sunshine in the west, the south, the east,” he began, before adding, “And over here in the north, the icecaps are melting and I am so, so, so, so scared.”

The late night cameo marks Pitt’s first appearance as the weatherman since last summer.

RELATED: Why Brad Pitt Is ‘Much, Much Happier’ a Year and a Half After Split from Angelina Jolie

Meanwhile, Pitt has also been getting back in the dating game, and is spending time with MIT professor and architect Neri Oxman.

“It took him a long time to date, but he is now,” an insider recently told PEOPLE. “He likes women who challenge him in every way, especially in the intellect department.”

While a Pitt source has maintained he and Oxman are “just friends,” they’ve met up a few times since the fall and the insider notes Pitt has been flying frequently to the East Coast. He dropped by one of Oxman’s classes last fall and was spotted at MIT again a few weeks ago.

This is the first time the actor has been linked with someone since his September 2016 split from Angelina Jolie. While the two are still negotiating the terms of their divorce and custody of their six children — Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 11, and 9-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne — Pitt has started to seem like his old self again in the wake of the difficult split.

“Separating was very sad and shocking to him, but he started taking care of himself again,” adds the insider. “He seems much, much happier.”