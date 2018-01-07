Looks like Brad Pitt is a big Game of Thrones fan — or, at least, a fan of the show’s star Emilia Clarke.

During the 7th Annual Sean Penn & Friends Haiti Rising Gala benefiting J/P Haitian Relief Organization on Saturday, the 54-year-old actor pledged to pay $120,000 for the chance to watch the popular HBO series with Clarke before ultimately getting outbid.

While Pitt was initially on his phone when the auction began, once the auctioneer offered up the chance to watch GOT with the 31-year-old actress, the War Machine actor snapped to attention and began enthusiastically clapping. The auction — which began at $20,000 — got even more heated as Pitt announced that he would pay $80,000 for the prize.

Michael Buckner/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

And from the next table Leonardo DiCaprio appeared to be egging Pitt on to spend even more money on the one-of-a-kind viewing experience.

RELATED VIDEO: Brad Pitt Is All Smiles at the ‘Okja’ Premiere in New York City

The auctioneer also offered up her own thoughts, telling the crowd that “Just because it’s Brad Pitt doesn’t mean that you can’t bid against him!”

While Clarke’s GOT costar Kit Harington was in the bathroom during the auction, she was all smiles as she giggled throughout the fierce and animated bidding war.

Emilia Clarke (left) and Kit Harington Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

And as the auction continued, Pitt made his final bid on the item, offering to pay $120,000, after which he raised his arms in excitement. However, once the price went up to $150,000, Pitt stopped bidding.

Even though Pitt didn’t wind up winning — the prize went to a woman and her husband who spent $160,000 to hang with Clarke — he appeared to be in good spirits as he laughed hysterically over his loss.

HBO recently confirmed the long-speculated news that the hit series would be taking a year off before airing it’s final season in 2019.

“It’s official: @GameOfThrones will return for its six-episode, eighth and final season in 2019,” the network tweeted Thursday.