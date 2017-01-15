Brad Pitt in Good Spirits as He Makes a Rare Public Appearance at a Charity Event in Malibu

Less than one week after making his surprise appearance at the Golden Globes last Sunday, an upbeat Brad Pitt stepped out to a charity event.

On Saturday, the 53-year-old actor attended the Alex & Ani-hosted ROCK4EB! with Sting and Chris Cornell at EBMRF Benefit in Malibu, California. The event was emceed by Zach Galifianakis and put on to promote awareness about epidermolysis bullosa (EB), a rare and life-threatening skin disease.

Pitt wore a long black coat and seemed in good spirits as he took photos with fans during his time at the charity function, which included performances by Sting and Chris Cornell. He was spotted shaking hands and making people laugh at the event, whose other famous guests included Charlie Hunnam, Rami Malek, Garrett Hedlund, Kaley Cuoco, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Scott Foley and David Spade.

Last Sunday, Pitt took the Golden Globes stage to loud applause from the crowd. He presented the film Moonlight, which his company produced, and the movie won the Globe for best drama.

One day later, he and his ex Angelina Jolie released a joint statement stating that they have reached an agreement to handle their divorce privately and keep details confidential.

According to the statement obtained by PEOPLE, “The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues.

“The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification.”

Pitt and Jolie — who are parents to Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, both 8 — currently have a voluntary temporary custody agreement in place that allows Pitt supervised visitation with the children.