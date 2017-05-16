Brad Pitt Says He and Angelina Jolie Are Trying to ‘Keep the Ship Afloat’ for Six Kids Amid Split

Brad Pitt and estranged wife Angelina Jolie have been in a period of transition since announcing the end of their 12-year relationship and two-year marriage.

“I’ve got no secrets. I’ve got nothing to hide,” Pitt, 53, confessed in a candid interview with the Associated Press recently. “We’re human and I find the human condition very interesting. If we’re not talking about it, then we’re not getting better.”

The War Machine actor opened up about how he’s been spending his time “keeping the ship afloat” and “figuring out the new configuration of our family” these days.

”Kids are everything,” he said, of his six children — Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 8. “Kids are your life. They’re taking all the focus, as they should anyway,” Pitt added, even joking: “I’m not suicidal or something.”

In September, Jolie, 41, filed for divorce from Pitt, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple split just five days before the actress filed for legal separation, according to divorce papers. Jolie asked for physical custody of the couple’s six kids, and requested that Pitt be granted visitation.

After news of the couple’s split was made public, Pitt said in a statement released to PEOPLE that his focus is on their six children. “I am very saddened by this, but what matters most now is the well-being of our kids. I kindly ask the press to give them the space they deserve during this challenging time,” he said in the statement. Pitt initially agreed to weekly supervised visits with their six kids.

Five days before Jolie filed for divorce, the Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services and the FBI launched an investigation after Pitt allegedly got “verbally abusive” and “physical” with Maddox after drinking on the couple’s private plane on Sept. 14. Both agencies concluded that there were no findings of abuse.

The former couple released a joint statement saying they were working with a private judge to resolve their divorce and would “act as a united front” moving forward.

RELATED VIDEO: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Are in Private Divorce Negotiations

In his recent interview with the AP, Pitt shared that he is getting through the divorce as best as he can. “There’s still much beauty in the world and a lot of love. And a lot of love to be given. It’s all right. It’s just life,” he said.

And as much as he loves acting and working, Pitt said he loves to spend time with his children more.

“I feel myself as I’m older gravitating more to the producing side than being in front of the camera,” he revealed. “It’s a big commitment, a film, and it does take you away from your family. I just have to balance that. It’s not less important, itself, it’s just not as important as family.”

War Machine premieres on Netflix May 26.