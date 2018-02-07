Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Continue Private Talks as They Work Out Divorce Settlement

Nearly a year and a half after filing, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are still working out the details of their divorce.

The former couple, who split in Sept. 2016, are taking steps to ensure that ongoing negotiations over custody and distribution of assets remain private.

The court approved their recent request to extend the temporary judge — typically used to oversee private settlement talks — in their case so that the talks stay under wraps, according to a new court filing, reports The Blast.

While the process has been ongoing for months, the two are moving forward amicably and coordinating schedules so both can spend time with their six kids.

“Brad and Angie are doing OK, working out time for him to be with the kids which he treasures,” says a source. Their children — Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 9 — live with Jolie in L.A. and visit with Pitt.

As the duo continue hashing out their divorce, both Jolie and Pitt have been keeping busy.

“Angelina is busy with everything she is doing, including being a super mom to her kids,” a Jolie source previously said. “But she is doing fine and working with Brad on ways to continue their lives so everyone is happy.”

For Pitt, “the process has been difficult,” said a source close to the situation. “But he is OK and remains committed to his family.” (While Pitt has dated since their split — “nothing serious,” said a source — there’s been no hint yet of a new romance on Jolie’s part.)