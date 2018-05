Fonda debuted on Broadway in 1960, earning two Tony nominations for There Was a Little Girl. She went on to make her mark on the big screen in movies like Walk on the Wild Side and Barefoot in the Park, and earned Oscars for her performances in Klute (1971) and Coming Home (1978). The actress, now 80, also became known for her workout classes and videos after launching Jane Fonda’s Workout in 1982.

Along with starring in Book Club as Vivian — the “Samantha” of the group loves sex but hates staying the night — the mother of three also appears in Netflix’s Grace and Frankie as the titular Grace Hanson.