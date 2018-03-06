Bollywood Actor and Life of Pi Star Irrfan Khan Reveals Battle with 'Rare Disease'

Famed Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan is batting what he describes as a “rare disease.”

The 51-year-old actor wrote a lengthy message to his fans on Twitter detailing what he has been fighting for the last two weeks. Khan also asked for fans not to speculate about the unspecified disease, saying he will give an update after a “conclusive diagnosis.”

“Sometimes you wake up with a jolt, with life shaking you up,” Khan wrote. “The last fifteen days, my life has been a suspense story. Little had I known that my search for rare stories would make me find a rare disease. I have never given up and have always fought for my choices and always will.”

Irrfan Khan Neilson Barnard/Getty

He continued, “My family and friends are with me and we are working it out in the best way possible. In trying times, please don’t speculate as I will myself share with you my story within a week – ten days, when further investigations come with a conclusive diagnosis. Till then, wish the best for me!”

Irrfan Khan in Life of Pi with Rafe Spall Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock

Khan has appeared in over 100 films like The Amazing Spider-Man, Jurassic World and Life of Pi. The actor first made his debut in the 1988 Oscar nominated drama Salaam Bombay! He has since continued to work in both film and TV, and has starred in films like Slumdog Millionaire and Paan Singh Tomar.

The actor has won a number of awards, including a 2012 Indian National Film Award for best actor for his performance in Paan Singh Tomar. He’s also received an Independent Spirit award for supporting actor for the 2006 Indian-American drama The Namesake.