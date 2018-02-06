Blythe Danner Gushes Over Daughter Gwyneth Paltrow’s Fiancé Brad Falchuk: 'I Adore Him'

Gwyneth Paltrow’s fiancé Brad Falchuk has gotten the stamp of approval from one very important person in the Goop founder’s life: her mother.

At the 17th Annual Movies for Grownups Awards in Beverly Hills, California on Monday, Paltrow’s mother Blythe Danner gushed about the writer-producer — who is known for co-creating shows alongside Ryan Murphy like Glee, American Horror Story, and Scream Queens.

“I adore him,” Danner told PEOPLE at the event, which was held at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel. “Great fellow. Very grounded. Very adoring of my daughter. I’m sold when you see that!”

Paltrow and Falchuck have kept their romance mostly under the radar. The duo went public with their romance back in April 2015 at Robert Downey Jr.’s 50th birthday bash, but had been linked for more than a year before that.

In January, they confirmed their engagement to Good Morning America — though had reportedly been engaged for a year before that.

“We feel incredibly lucky to have come together at this juncture in our lives when our collective successes and failures can serve as building blocks for a healthy and happy relationship,” the couple said in a joint statement, GMA reported.

It will be the second marriage for both. Falchuk, 46, has two children (Brody and Isabella) from his 10-year marriage to Suzanne Bukinik, which ended in a divorce filing in March 2013. Paltrow shares daughter Apple, 13, and son Moses, 11, with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, 40.

Paltrow doesn’t have to worry about there being any awkwardness about officially welcoming Falchuck into her family, as he has already been embraced by her ex-husband.

In November, the actress shared a picture on social media of Martin — whom she famously consciously un-coupled from in 2014 — hanging out with her Falchuk. “Sunday brunch #modernfamily,” the 45-year-old captioned the snap, in which both men were sitting together with big grins on their faces.

That’s good for Danner, who has a great relationship with Martin.

“I also love Chris very much. I said, ‘You’ll always be my son-in-law too because you’re the father of my grandchildren,'” she told PEOPLE. “Everyone gets along unusually well. With effort, but the time that they put into it.”

Elsewhere in her chat, Danner told PEOPLE that being “grandmother supreme” dominates her time when she’s not working.

“I am so immersed in it,” she said. “It’s so silly. We do characters. I get on my hands and knees, as my grandmother did with me. We play endlessly with the little ones. The big ones are older now, and I love to watch them perform in sports and theater. But the tiny ones, while they’re this small, I hate to be away from them because you can just do anything, and they’ll go with you. Imagination reigns supreme, and I love that.”

“I just see the love of it,” she continued. “It’s the fact that they so adore disappearing also into these characters. When I see my littlest granddaughter, right away, we’re right into Hansel and Gretel, and we do many versions. We get lost in the woods, even though it’s the room.”