Bloody Hell! Tom Hanks and Mary-Louise Parker Laugh Off Nose Bleed Onstage at Charity Event

Tom Hanks and Mary-Louise Parker found themselves in the middle of a bloody mess while making an appearance at a New York City charity event Wednesday night.

Just minutes into their speech at a benefit dinner for the David Lynch Foundation at The Plaza Hotel, the head of the organization, Bob Roth’s, nose began bleeding profusely.

The audience took notice and began to laugh as Hanks and Parker sprang into action. “This just means you have super good circulation!” the actress quipped, as she tried to help Roth stop the bleed.

At the end of the panel, which was focused on helping veterans with PTSD, Hanks joked, “Red velvet cake is what’s for dessert!”

Roth survived the nose bleed and later returned to a round of applause from the bemused audience.