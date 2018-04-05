Blockers Cast on Their Cringe-Worthy High School Fashion — Who Had a 'Sweet High Top Fade'?

The stars of Blockers are happy to leave their biggest fashion faux pas back in high school.

Ike Barinholtz, Leslie Mann and John Cena took a trip down memory lane while playing Confess Sesh with PEOPLE Now, admitting to their most embarrassing style choices — despite how great they thought they looked at the time.

Mann immediately revealed that her hair was beyond shameful, but Cena was quick to one-up her.

“I would wear wing-tipped shoes with MC Hammer pants, the matching shirt, the high top fade. I had a sweet high top fade,” he recalled. “So from head to toe, I was a walking mistake.”

Leslie Mann and John Cena

Although the movie’s younger stars — Gideon Adlon, Kathryn Newton and Geraldine Viswanathan — were in high school much more recently, even they had some regrets.

“I had a really bad ‘cyber punk’ phase with creeper shoes and rainbow shirts and Spice Girls buns,” Adlon admitted. “It was so bad!”

The cast also revealed their dream celebrity prom dates, with Barinholtz stipulating that they couldn’t be each others’ answers.

Mann would have loved to do the prom pose with Harold and Maude‘s Bud Cort, saying, “How fun would that be?”

Barinholtz then added his surprising answer: Judge Judy Sheindlin.

“I think she’s great. I love everything she does,” he said. “And she’s paying.”

When Newton shared that she’d want to spend the big night with Harry Styles, her costar had a little surprise for her.

“I’ll set it up,” Adlon said.