Blake Lively Spent Easter at Martha Stewart's House After Ryan Reynolds Joked About 'Me Time’

Blake Lively definitely had some good food on Easter Sunday.

The 30-year-old actress spent the holiday with Martha Stewart at her Bedford, New York home along with 3-year-old daughter James Reynolds.

While her actor husband Ryan Reynolds and their 17-month-old daughter Inez weren’t spotted, Lively and little James had some one-on-one fun. James was decked out in a festive outfit with a light-pink jacket over a brighter pink dress. Lively opted for a cozy beige turtleneck sweater and maxi skirt under a light grey coat.

Blake Lively at A Quiet Place premiere Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

This isn’t the first time Lively and Stewart have crossed paths. Stewart’s team worked with Lively and Reynolds and planner Tara Guérard of Soiree in Charleston, S.C, to create an “intimate, personalized party” for immediate and extended family “in a rustic barn,” according to Martha Stewart Weddings.

“From the heartfelt ceremony to the fun-filled carnival hour and elegant reception, it was a truly enchanting celebration,” according to the magazine.

After her low-key Easter, Lively glammed it up with Reynolds on Monday to support pals Emily Blunt and John Krasinski at the New York City premiere of their new film A Quiet Place. The actress and her husband also hung with Krasinski and Blunt earlier this month at the premiere of Stanley Tucci’s new movie Final Portrait.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock

As for Lively and Reynolds, the pair “couldn’t be more in love,” a source recently told PEOPLE of the couple that married in September 2012 after first meeting on the 2010 set of Green Lantern.

The 41-year-old Deadpool star himself jokingly responded to rumors about his marriage on Saturday, quoting a headline that he and Lively, 30, are “struggling to spend quality time together.”

“I wish,” Reynolds wrote on Twitter. “I could use a little ‘me time.’”