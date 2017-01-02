Blake Lively Rings in the New Year with a Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Mini Reunion

New year, old friends!

Blake Lively celebrated the start of 2017 with a little help from her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants costars. The actress took to Instagram to share a cute snapshot with Amber Tamblyn and America Ferrera.

While Lively and Tamblyn appeared to ring in the new year together, they made sure to get their pal in on the fun, Facetiming Ferrera during the late-night festivities.

“This year has taught us a lot. But it’s reminded us to practice something we’ve always known. ‘Love your pals. Love yourself,’ ” she captioned the above shot. “Happy 2017.”

All that’s missing from this photo? The fourth member of the fan-beloved quartet, Alexis Bledel.

The group have been best friends since starring in the 2005 film in addition to the 2008 sequel, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2.

There’s been plenty talks of a possible third installment, and Lively further teased fans about an upcoming film recently. “There’s a strong chance there might be a third. The four of us are still best friends. To be able to create something together again has always been a dream of ours,” she told Jess Cagle, Editorial Director of PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly in June.

And Lively gave birth to her second daughter in September, while Tamblyn is pregnant with her first.

“So proud of my dear friend, and new mama to be, @amberrosetamblyn,” Lively captioned a photo of herself holding Tamblyn’s growing bump. “Whatever your beliefs, one thing is certain, the world must be a better, safer place for women and girls.”