Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Show Sweet PDA in Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Busy working parents of two Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds hardly ever step out on the red carpet. In fact, the actress, 30, and the Deadpool star, 41, haven’t officially walked a red carpet together since the October screening of Lively’s All I See is You.

A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Oct 19, 2017 at 2:28pm PDT

Lively & Reynolds in N.Y.C. March 22 Jason Mendez/startraks

But when they showed up at the New York City premiere of Final Portrait Thursday night, the couple proved they haven’t missed a beat. The parents to daughters James, 3, and Ines, 17 months, cozied up for the cameras and gazed into each other’s eyes while wearing matching black and white outfits.

Gary Gershoff/WireImage

They palled around with fellow Hollywood couple Emily Blunt and John Krazinski, who also came out to support the biographical dramedy written and directed by Stanley Tucci.

Lively and Reynolds with Krazinski and Blunt in N.Y.C. March 21 Gotham/GC Images

Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock

Reynolds and Lively’s date night at N.Y.C.’s Guggenheim Museum came the same day that the trailer for Deadpool 2 dropped, in which Reynolds pokes fun at his wife by joking, “That is why Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants is pure pornography.” (Lively starred as Bridget in both big-screen versions of Ann Brashares’ believed book series.)

The two constantly tease one another on social media, cropping the other out of pictures, posting unflattering paparazzi shots or quipping with sarcastic captions. The latest jab came on Valentine’s Day when Reynolds posted a picture of a heart-shaped cake with the caption, “I baked this cake for my wife. The icing is glue, ‘cause I’m not a scientist.”