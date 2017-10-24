Blake Lively Hilariously Crops Out Husband Ryan Reynolds in Birthday Message Featuring Ryan Gosling

Revenge is a dish best served with Ryan Gosling, right Blake Lively?

On Monday, the actress, 30, celebrated husband Ryan Reynolds turning 41 by getting back at him for his birthday tribute to her in August. The All I See Is You star hilariously cropped out the actor in a photo with fellow Canadian Gosling from the Critics’ Choice Awards in 2016.

“Happy Birthday, baby,” Lively captioned the picture that featured only half of Reynolds’ face and body.

Earlier that same day, Reynolds jokingly tweeted about his daughters, James and Inez, attempting to celebrate his big day.

“My kids tried to surprise me for my birthday this morning. I totally heard them coming and snuck out to start a new life somewhere else,” the father of two wrote on Twitter.

Back in August, for Lively’s 30th birthday, Reynolds cropped his wife out of a photo of them at the 2014 Met Gala.”Happy Birthday to my amazing wife,” he captioned the picture.