Movies

10 Life Lessons We've Learned from Blake Lively

The actress, who rings in her 30th birthday today, has a lot of wisdom to share

By @gracegavilanes

Posted on

More

1 of 10

Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty

1. FAILING AT SOMETHING SHOULDN'T FEEL LIKE THE END OF THE WORLD

"It should be as celebrated to fail as it is to succeed, because that's life," The Shallows actress told Marie Claire. "That's always made me the happiest: to follow what I feel like I can't not do."

2 of 10

Source: Blake Lively/Instagram

2. A PHOTOBOMB ISN'T ALWAYS A BAD THING

Not even Taylor Swift can take attention away from this meet-cute between Lively and a kangaroo.

3 of 10

Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

3. YOUR POST-PREGNANCY BODY SHOULD BE CELEBRATED

The Café Society star has choice words for those who shame new moms and their post-baby bodies. During an appearance on Australian morning show Sunrise, Lively shared how she feels about the pressure women are under to bounce back to their pre-pregnancy weights. "You don't need to be Victoria's Secret-ready right away because you just did the most incredible miracle that life has to offer," she said. "I mean you gave birth to a human being! So I would really like to see that celebrated."

4 of 10

Source: Blake Lively/Instagram

4. HOT CHOCOLATE IS A MUST IN THE WINTER

You know, in case you weren't aware. As for the best around, in Blake's opinion? The sweet stuff from N.Y.C.'s City Bakery.

5 of 10

Jackson Lee/Splash News Online

5. DRESS UP BECAUSE IT MAKES YOU FEEL GOOD

"I never think about how other people will respond to the way I dress," she said. "Dressing up is all about reflecting how I feel."

6 of 10

Source: Blake Lively/Instagram

6. OPEN YOUR MOUTH IN EVERY PHOTO YOU TAKE

The stylish star just had to share her personal tip for landing the perfect photo on Instagram: "Open your mouth when you smile – like you're having the time of your life – when you're, in fact, terrified you're going to break your ankle because of what an epically uncoordinated person you are." Foolproof.

7 of 10

James Devaney/GC Images

7. SURROUND YOURSELF WITH PEOPLE WHO INSPIRE YOU

Because if you don't, then you're just wasting precious time. "I'd rather be myself than be spending any time or energy on somebody that I didn't feel sure about," she told ELLE.

8 of 10

Source: Blake Lively/Instagram

8. MIRROR SELFIES ARE THE BEST SELFIES

You know, in case you were doubtful. Bonus points if you come across a full-length mirror on a ceiling à la Lively at Cannes.

9 of 10

James Devaney/GC Images

9. CONSIDER WHAT'S TRULY IMPORTANT IN LIFE

It's a well-known fact that Lively wears her heart on her sleeve – particularly when it comes to loved ones. "There are a few things in life that matter above all else: your family, your friends … But everything else comes and goes – especially in this business where everything is so of the moment," she shared.

10 of 10

Source: Blake Lively/Instagram

10. TISSUES AND HAIR TIES MAKE FOR THE PERFECT SOCK SUBSTITUTE

"When you wear heels to work but wish you just had a cozy pair of socks, but don't. So you make your own," Lively wrote on Instagram, captioning a photo of her feet finally finding refuge in makeshift socks made up of tissues and hair ties.

See Also

More

More