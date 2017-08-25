10 Life Lessons We've Learned from Blake Lively

The Café Society star has choice words for those who shame new moms and their post-baby bodies. During an appearance on Australian morning show Sunrise, Lively shared how she feels about the pressure women are under to bounce back to their pre-pregnancy weights. "You don't need to be Victoria's Secret-ready right away because you just did the most incredible miracle that life has to offer," she said. "I mean you gave birth to a human being! So I would really like to see that celebrated."