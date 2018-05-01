Why Did Blake Lively Suddenly Delete Her Instagram Account?

What happened to Blake Lively‘s Instagram account?

The actress appears to have deleted all of her photos from the social media platform — everything from her profile pic, to her fan-loved pranks on husband Ryan Reynolds, as well as her enviable fashion posts.

While it’s unclear why Lively, 30, deleted the photos on Monday, her last post was a bit mysterious — she posted a photo of a completed game of hangman, the answer to which was a question, “What happened to Emily?” — which is also her new Instagram bio.

Blake Lively Instagram, April 30, 2018

Fans of Lively were quick to notice the changes, and that the actress is now only following women (27 and counting) with the name Emily Nelson. A few fans speculated that the star’s blank Instagram and sudden love for Emily Nelsons everywhere has something to do with her upcoming film, A Simple Favor. The film, directed by Paul Feig and also starring Anna Kendrick, is an adaptation of a book by the same name in which a woman named Emily Nelson mysteriously vanishes.

Some of the Emily Nelsons on social media have caught on to Lively and are wondering, publicly, why the well-known actress has suddenly started following them.

“Does anyone want to tell me why Blake Lively followed me and had this as a bio,” one Emily Nelson asked. “Goodbye cruel world some hacker is anti-Emily, my time has come :-)”

Nelson quickly tweeted again, noticing that Reynolds, 41, had liked her tweet, sharing her excitement by writing, “ALRIGHT SO LONG F—— LOSERS MY EGO IS ETERNALLY THROUGH THE ROOF BYE.”

Another Twitter user noticed as well, tweeting, “I’m so confused why is Blake Lively’s entire Instagram deleted and now she only follows girls named Emily Nelson.”

Others believed Lively had been hacked, including one user who tweeted, “Someone hacked @blakelively instagram & followed 23 Emily Nelson pages.”

Fans also attempted to catch Lively’s attention and gain her as a follower, with one user named Sofia tweeting, “my name is emily nelson too @blakelively.”

Another tweeted, “Tempted to change my name to Emily Nelson, so I can get a follow from Blake Lively. Lol.”

Before Lively deleted her Instagram photos, she showed off a gold necklace from Lola James Jewelry which clearly spelled out Reynolds’ last name in a sweet tribute to her husband of five years.

Alongside the sweet statement necklace, Lively also wore a floral print Michael Kors dress as well as jewelry from Anthropologie and Jen Meyer Jewelry.

If Lively is actually removing herself from Instagram, her playful social media jabs at Reynolds will be missed. Recently, the actress made an epic comeback when she shared a photo herself and Reynolds at the premiere of A Quiet Place.

In the photo, Reynolds is smiling at Lively and she has her hand placed on his chest, but instead of captioning the snap with a message about their love, she decided to pay herself a compliment.

“If there’s one thing I’m infinitely proud of in this picture, it’s the incredible hair styling that I did on myself,” she wrote, ignoring her husband.