Blake Lively Hilariously Edits America Ferrera Into Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Reunion Pic

The Sisters are back together — well, kind of.

Blake Lively hilariously edited her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants costar America Ferrera into a throwback photo with fellow castmates and close pals Amber Tamblyn and Alexis Bledel.

In the snap, Lively, 29, is seen hugging Tamblyn and Bledel alongside a silly blue-and-red drawing of Ferrera with a heart-shaped head.

“Divine Secrets of the Ya Ya AF @americaferrera while professionally editing you into this photo, I realized you have the coolest and most appropriate initials EVER! #BadassAF #SistersForever #tbt,” she captioned the shot.

Ferrera replied to the post, writing, “Blake, you’re like a professional portrait drawer. I was so confused about how I got into that pic! #goodateverything #loveyou.”

The four have been best friends since starring in the 2005 film, in addition to the 2008 sequel, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2. They also may be uniting again on the big screen. In a previous sit-down with Jess Cagle, editorial director of PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly, Lively addressed the possibility of a third Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants movie.

“There’s a strong chance there might be a third,” Lively, who, like her costars, was just 16 when she filmed the first movie. “You deal with different things [at this age]. So we wouldn’t be making a movie for 16-year-olds again. We’d be making a movie trusting that our audience grew up with us, and I think that would be really interesting to explore.”

“The four of us are still best friends,” she added. “To be able to create something together again has always been a dream of ours.”