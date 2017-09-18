Blake Lively Grapples with Sight and Suspicion in First All I See Is You Trailer

In the upcoming thriller All I See Is You, Blake Lively plays a woman who regains her sight after a lifetime of blindness and lays eyes on her husband (Jason Clarke) for the first time. But judging by the film’s intense trailer, it hardly feels like a vision of love.

Directed and co-written by Marc Forster (World War Z, Monster’s Ball), All I See Is You follows Gina (Lively), a happily married woman who undergoes a complex medical procedure that corrects her years-long affliction, after a childhood car accident claimed the lives of her parents and robbed her of the ability to see.

While Gina at first enjoys the invigoration of her corrected sense, things take a dark turn as her previously tranquil existence is rocked by revelations about her spouse, her surroundings, and her relationships — all of which also come into view as she navigates the strange new world around her.

“When I make a film, my visuals are always guided by the motivation of both the character and the story,” Forster told EW in a statement. “In this case, I wanted to find a way to tell a story without the limitations of traditional narrative devices, where I could literally embody a painter and create innovative and fluid visuals.”

Danny Huston and The Handmaid’s Tale actress Yvonne Strahovski have supporting roles in the film. It will be released domestically by Open Road, the distributor responsible for past Oscar contenders like Spotlight and Nightcrawler.

All I See Is You opens Oct. 27. Watch the trailer exclusively above.

