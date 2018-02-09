Shiloh Child Star Blake Heron's Death Ruled an Accidental Drug Overdose: Report

Blake Heron’s cause of death has been revealed, five months after he was pronounced dead at his Los Angeles area home in September.

The 35-year-old former child actor, best known for his role as Marty Preston in 1996’s Shiloh, died of an accidental drug overdose due to the “effects of multiple drugs,” according to his death certificate obtained by Entertainment Tonight.

Heron, who had also previously battled heroin addiction and had completed rehab, reportedly overdosed on the opioid fentanyl and also had other medications in his system.

The Los Angeles County Coroner did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Blake Heron in April 2017 Erik Tanner/Getty

Fentanyl is the same opiate that killed Prince in April and Tom Petty in October.

The Centers for Disease Control estimates that fentanyl is 80 times as potent as morphine and hundreds of times more potent than heroin. Classified as a Schedule II drug by the federal government, its medical uses are typically pain management following surgery or for chronic pain.

Blake Heron in 1996's Shiloh Legacy Releasing/Courtesy Everett Collection

In September, Heron’s girlfriend found him dead at his Los Angeles area home, law enforcement told TMZ. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

When news of Heron’s passing was made public, The Handmaid’s Tale actress and Heron’s Shiloh costar Ann Dowd, told PEOPLE she was deeply saddened to hear of his passing.

“Blake Heron was a very sweet, kind, generous and talented young actor and it breaks my heart to hear of his death. My deepest sympathy to his family,” Dowd said.

Heron had small parts in films like We Were Soldiers and 11:13. He also recently appeared in a documentary called A Thousand Junkies, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival.