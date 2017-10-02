People

Movies

Blade Runner 2049 Premiere Red Carpet Canceled After Las Vegas Shooting

By @derekjlawrence

Posted on

BLADE RUNNER 2049 RYAN GOSLING as K in Alcon Entertainment's sci fi thriller "BLADE RUNNER 2049," a Warner Bros. Pictures and Sony Pictures Entertainment release, domestic distribution by Warner Bros. Pictures and international distribution by Sony Pictures CR: Stephen Vaughan/ALCON ENTERTAINMENT

The red carpet for Tuesday’s Blade Runner 2049 premiere in Hollywood has been canceled in the wake of Sunday’s mass shooting in Las Vegas, which left at least 59 dead and more than 500 others injured.

“In light of the tragic events of last night, Warner Bros. Pictures, Sony Pictures, and Alcon Entertainment are cancelling the red carpet for tomorrow’s screening of Blade Runner 2049,” the companies said Monday in a joint statement. “We join the rest of the country in sending heartfelt thoughts and prayers to all those affected by this tragedy.”

The news follows Open Road Films’ decision to cancel its Monday red carpet premiere of Marshall in favor of a private screening.

Starring Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford and directed by Denis Villeneuve, 2049 is a sequel to Ridley Scott’s 1982 sci-fi classic Blade Runner. The new film opens Friday.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com