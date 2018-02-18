Fans Were Not Pleased When Theater Started Playing Fifty Shades Freed Instead of Black Panther

Moviegoers were 50 shades of confused when their screening of the highly anticipated action film Black Panther was accidentally hijacked by Fifty Shades Freed.

Atlanta’s Regal Atlantic Station mixed up the two movies on Thursday night, according to those in the audience, meaning a crowd amped up for a Marvel blockbuster was met, instead, with the final installment of the erotic drama series starring Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan.

One Twitter user, @ChefWaites, pulled out his phone to capture the hilarious reactions. As a wedding from the drama played on the big screen, patrons could be heard laughing and shouting, “No!”

“Aiight so this happened at Atlantic Station. They played [Fifty Shades] instead of [Black Panther],” he captioned the videos. “I never laughed so hard. I’m happy I came to the black theatre.”

Responding to another Twitter user, Waites claimed the wrong film played for “a good 5 min” before the mistake was corrected.

LMMFNFNDNDNDNDNDN DAWG THEY PLAYING THE WRONG MOVIE — The Chef (Steve) (@ChefWaites) February 16, 2018

Aiight so this happened at Atlantic Station. They played 50 shades instead of black panther pic.twitter.com/5WhvX270Y5 — The Chef (Steve) (@ChefWaites) February 16, 2018

I never laughed so hard. I’m happy i came to the black theatre pic.twitter.com/pxdTFK4Qt3 — The Chef (Steve) (@ChefWaites) February 16, 2018

DAWG WHERE IS BLACK PANTHER 😭 pic.twitter.com/XXcKA2ukIt — Billy B the MUA (@emmabahi) February 16, 2018

Another Twitter user, @TreDay421, joked that despite having ACL surgery five months ago, “I sprinted through the theater to get that turned off so d— fast.”

RELATED VIDEO: Chadwick Boseman Teases Black Panther: He’s the Anti-Hero Superhero

Black Panther’s estimated three-day domestic gross of $192 million marks the highest debut ever for a February film, smashing previous record holder Deadpool’s $132.4 million, according to EW. Given the four-day weekend, thanks to President’s Day on Monday, the movie’s box office is expected to hit $218 million.

Fifty Shades Freed won the top earning spot last week but dropped down to third place with an estimated $16.9 million through Sunday, EW reports.