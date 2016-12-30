Billie Lourd’s Stepfather Bruce Bozzi Writes Emotional Tribute Following Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher’s Deaths

Billie Lourd has received many tributes since her mother, Carrie Fisher, and grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, died on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, but it’s her stepfather’s message that may hit home the most.

Bruce Bozzi, who married Billie’s father, Bryan Lourd, in October, took to Instagram on Thursday to commemorate his stepdaughter’s strength in the face of unimaginable tragedy.

The Palm Restaurant Group executive posted a photo of Billie with her mother and grandmother at her college graduation, writing: “@praisethelourd it’s an honor to be your Stepfather. This day, your NYU grad day we had so much fun! Yankee Stadium your mom and I laughed our asses off, as she kept one fantastic line coming after the other – no less when we all fell asleep the night before in the smaller ceremony because it was so boring.”

He continued, “Every time Carrie looked at me she said ‘how are you still awake’! Your grandmother with our sweet Ava was the kindest most loving. So…as Carrie said to me years ago ‘I’m a good stepmother’ I promise I will always be & the strength of these women live so vibrantly in you. I’ve been lucky enough to see this for a decade! Many decades to come…..heaven just got a s— load more fun!!!! I love you @praisethelourd xo Bru Thursday 12/29/16.”

Reynolds died at the age of 84 on Wednesday after being rushed to the hospital for a possible stroke. The screen legend was at her and Fisher’s property when she had to be rushed to the hospital for a possible stroke on Wednesday afternoon, PEOPLE confirmed .

The news came just one day after her daughter, Star Wars icon Fisher, 60, died of a heart attack.

Billie, 24, has not spoken out about the loss of both of her family members, but family spokesman, Simon Halls released a statement to PEOPLE on her behalf on Tuesday.

“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” the statement reads.

She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly,” Lourd said. “Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”