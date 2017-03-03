People

Movies

Love in an Elevator! Billie Lourd and Taylor Lautner Strike a Pose in a London Lift

By @NineDaves

Posted on

Billie Lourd/Instagram

Billie Lourd and Taylor Lautner may not be attending Paris Fashion Week, but that didn’t stop the two Scream Queens stars from getting their model on.

The couple shared matching photos to their Instagram accounts, striking a pose while in a London lift.

“Do we have to be in Paris to participate in fashion week?” Lautner, 25, captioned his photo — hashtagging it #thelondonlook and #closeenough.

Both look casual-cool in coordinating outfits. Each wore black jeans and dark shades — with Lourd, 24, in a matching camisole, zip-up hoodie and jacket. Lautner, meanwhile, rocked a maroon pullover hoodie and long grey trench as he held a Starbucks cup.

Do we have to be in Paris to participate in fashion week? #thelondonlook #closeenough

Lautner’s been a strong source of support for Lourd since she lost both her mother and grandmother in December.

In January, the actress publicly thanked her close friends — including Lautner — for their support while she mourns the loss of her mother, Carrie Fisher, and her grandmother Debbie Reynolds. Fisher died at age 60 on Dec. 27 days after suffering cardiac arrest aboard a flight from London and Reynolds died the following day at age 84 from an intracerebral hemorrhage.

🌺💖🌺#baelor

Earlier this month, Lourd posted a cute photo of the couple wearing matching sheep onesies.

“Happy birfday to my #numberonesie,” she wrote.

In another post on her Instagram account of the two, she referred to Lautner as her “#baelor.”

In mid-January, the couple took a well-deserved vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where they lounged by the pool and soaked up some sun. “Billie is enjoying her vacation,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “She has been very happy. You can tell she is having a good time. Taylor is taking great care of her. They seem very happy together.”