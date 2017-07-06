Billie Lourd and Taylor Lautner Break Up After 8 Months Together: 'They Are Still Friendly,' Says Source

Billie Lourd and Taylor Lautner have broken up, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

“They aren’t together anymore but they are still friendly,” the source says. “She’s really focused on her work right now.”

Lautner, 25, was spotted partying at Bootsy Bellows in Malibu on the Fourth of July without Lourd, 24. The actress is appearing on the next season of Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story.

The pair have been quiet on Instagram since late May, going weeks without liking each other’s posts.

Lautner last posted a picture with the actress on May 24, saying he was “feelin’ lucky every day.” Lourd’s last picture of the two came a month earlier, in late April. They both posted from what appeared to be the same Britney Spears concert in mid-May.

Feelin lucky every day.. 🍀❤🙏🏼🎉🙊#notanadidasad #butiloveadidas #beyondblessed #wcw A post shared by Taylor Lautner (@taylorlautner) on May 24, 2017 at 12:13am PDT

Lourd and Lautner began their relationship shortly before the Scream Queens actress lost her mother, Carrie Fisher, and grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, in December, with Lautner even joining Lourd at the hospital when Fisher was being treated in the days before her death.