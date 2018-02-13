Back Together? Billie Lourd Spends Day at Disneyland with Ex-Boyfriend Austen Rydell

What better way to kick off the week than with a visit to the happiest place on earth.

Billie Lourd spent Sunday afternoon at Disneyland Anaheim, California. The Scream Queens star was joined by actor Austen Rydell and a group of friends for the fun outing.

Of course, the actress, 25, documented the day on social media, posting a slew of photos to her Instagram account. In the photos, Lourd is seen posing along Rydell, even sitting on his shoulders in one snap.

Staying true to the theme, Lourd donned a red denim outfit with a pair of mouse ears to see Mickey.

She also obliged when fans asked her for photos throughout the day.

Lourd and Rydell, who previously dated in early 2016, have been spending a lot of time together over the past few months.

In October, the two were spotted kissing outside a hotel in Palm Springs. Last month, Lourd and Rydell attended the Moët Moment Film Festival together.

Lourd was previously linked to Taylor Lautner, who supported the actress after the December 2016 deaths of her mother, Carrie Fisher, and grandmother Debbie Reynolds. However, the pair split in July 2017 after several months of dating.