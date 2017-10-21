Billie Lourd Shares Sweet Throwback Photo on Her Late Mother Carrie Fisher’s Birthday

On Saturday, Billie Lourd shared a sweet throwback photo of herself with Carrie Fisher to honor her late mother’s birthday.

In the picture, the mother-daughter duo are wearing matching nightgowns, and young Lourd can be seen smiling while her mother stands with one hand on her hip and the other on her daughter’s shoulder.

“Happy Birthday Mom,” Lourd, 25, wrote alongside the photo, mimicking the unique emoji-heavy style Fisher often tweeted in.

In September, the American Horror Story: Cult actress spoke to Ellen DeGeneres about the hardships of adjusting to life without her mom and grandmother Debbie Reynolds — who died within one day of each other last December.

“It’s completely surreal,” Lourd said. “There’s no way to really explain it — it’s so hard to talk about. If I say I’m doing good, I’m too happy. If I say I’m not doing good, then I’m a mess. So it’s really hard to know what to say about it because it’s so surreal and impossible to deal with.”

The actress also talked about the special experience she had with her mom while filming 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which was her first acting job.

“I’m a big believer of things happening for a reason and I think I ended up on that movie for a reason,” Lourd said. “It was really incredible for us to get to have that experience together.”