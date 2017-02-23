Billie Lourd Posts Adorable Throwback Photo with Mom Carrie Fisher

Billie Lourd is continuing to share happy times with her late mother Carrie Fisher through Instagram.

On Wednesday, the 24-year-old Scream Queens actress shared a sweet snap from her younger years with her movie star mom. In the black and white shot, Lourd sits on Fisher’s lap as they peek out from the back of a limo. Fisher, donning sunglasses, looks at the camera while her daughter smiles and stares at the sky.

Though Lourd gave no explanation of the photo in words, she captioned the image with a simple angel face emoji flanked by sparkles.

The young actress’ post comes less than two months after both her her mother and grandmother, legendary actress Debbie Reynolds, passed away.

Following the tragic news, Lourd received an outpouring of support from her Scream Queens costars, including Taylor Lautner, who has been a close companion in the time following her loved ones’ passing. In January, the duo vacationed in Cabo and have been constant fixtures on each others’ Instagram pages.

Fisher, 60, was aboard an 11-hour flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday, Dec. 23, when she went into cardiac arrest. Paramedics removed her from the flight and rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she died on Dec. 27. Just one day later, on Dec. 28, Reynolds was rushed to the hospital due to a possible stroke. She died at the age of 84.

Fisher and Reynolds were laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles. Reynolds was buried with some of Fisher’s ashes, which were in an urn shaped like a Prozac pill.