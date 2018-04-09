Billie Lourd Posts Romantic Photo with Boyfriend Austen Rydell During Japan Vacation

Billie Lourd is feeling the love.

The actress shared a romantic snap with boyfriend Austen Rydell while visiting Tokyo, Japan this weekend.

In the photo, Lourd is seen with her arms around Rydell as he dips her back while standing under a tree of cherry blossoms. Both Lourd, 25, and Rydell are seen smiling in the candid shot.

“#awesomedipondablossomtrip,” the actress captioned the shot.

The couple also celebrated Rydell’s birthday during their Japan getaway.

Lourd posted a shot of a photobooth strip that showed Rydell kissing the actress on the cheek for the special occasion.

“hbdbb,” she captioned the picture, abbreviating “happy birthday baby.”

Lourd and Rydell, who previously dated in early 2016, rekindled their romance last year. The two were first spotted together in October.

In February, the couple visited Disneyland together with a group of friends. The actress, 25, documented the day on social media, posting a slew of photos to her Instagram account. In the photos, Lourd was seen posing along Rydell, even sitting on his shoulders in one snap.