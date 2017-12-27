Billie Lourd Honors Mom Carrie Fisher on Emotional Trip One Year After Her Death

Billie Lourd honored her mom Carrie Fisher with an unusual, emotional voyage.

The 25-year-old actress revealed she took a trip to Norway to see the northern lights with her father, Bryan Lourd, as a tribute to the late Star Wars actress on the anniversary of her death. Fisher died last December at age 60 of a cardiac arrest.

“My momby had an otherworldly obsession with the northern lights, but I never got to see them with her,” Lourd wrote next to two pictures showing green flashes lighting up the sky. “We journeyed to northern Norway to see if we might ‘see the heavens lift up her dark skirts and flash her dazzling privates across [our] unworthy irises.’ And she did.”

“I love you times infinity,” she concluded.



Lourd also spent Christmas in Norway with her dad, his husband Bruce Bozzi and her step-sister Ava, along with actor Austen Rydell, 25, who’s been linked romantically with her. Bozzi posted photos of Rydell with the family.

The actress previously payed tribute to her late mother on the day Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiered. The two worked together on the film and it is Fisher’s last appearance onscreen.

Lourd made her big-screen debut alongside her mom in 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens. On TV, she recently appeared in American Horror Story: Cults after having a recurring role on Scream Queens.

WATCH: Carrie Fisher Remembered by her Star Wars Castmates

Fisher’s beloved pup, Gary, also remembered his mother on his Instagram, writing, “We miss you more than ever 🐶❤️😓 #garymisseshismom#garyloveshismom #garyloveshisfans#garyfisher #garyandcorby #carriefisher.”

Friends and fans have been remembering Fisher all day by using the hashtag “#CarrieOnForever.” Her Star Wars costar and onscreen brother Mark Hamill paid tribute to her earlier in the day.

“No one’s ever really gone..” the actor wrote, adding the hashtags “#AlwaysWithUs” and “#CarrieOnForever.” Hamill uploaded a picture of the two from their original Star Wars days, in addition to one of them from the latest movie The Last Jedi and a hilarious photo of Fisher drawn as a goddess holding her beloved dog Gary with one hand and flashing her middle finger on the other.

Fisher was flying from London to Los Angeles on Dec. 23, 2016 when she went into cardiac arrest. Paramedics removed her from the flight and rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she was treated for a heart attack. She died in the hospital four days later.