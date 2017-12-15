Billie Lourd Remembers Carrie Fisher with Moving Photo of Them at Star Wars Premiere

The Force is strong with Billie Lourd and her late mother Carrie Fisher.

On Friday, Lourd remembered Fisher with a moving throwback photo on her Instagram of the pair together on the red carpet for the Star Wars: The Force Awakens premiere in 2015. The mother-daughter duo both appeared together in J.J. Abrams’ blockbuster, as well as The Last Jedi, which opens Friday.

In her caption of the photo, Lourd payed tribute to her mother by writing “I miss you” in the unique emoji-heavy style Fisher often tweeted in.

ℹ️ ♏️ℹ️💲💲 ✌🏼🅾️⛎ A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on Dec 15, 2017 at 9:01am PST

In October, Lourd shared a sweet throwback photo of herself with Fisher to honor her late mother’s birthday.

In the picture, the mother-daughter duo are wearing matching nightgowns, and young Lourd can be seen smiling while her mother stands with one hand on her hip and the other on her daughter’s shoulder.

In September, the American Horror Story: Cult actress spoke to Ellen DeGeneres about the hardships of adjusting to life without her mom and grandmother Debbie Reynolds — who died within one day of each other last December.

“It’s completely surreal,” Lourd said. “There’s no way to really explain it — it’s so hard to talk about. If I say I’m doing good, I’m too happy. If I say I’m not doing good, then I’m a mess. So it’s really hard to know what to say about it because it’s so surreal and impossible to deal with.”

RELATED: Carrie Fisher Remembered by her Star Wars Castmates

The actress also talked about the special experience she had with her mom while filming 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which was her first acting job.