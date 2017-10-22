Billie Lourd‘s latest birthday tribute to Carrie Fisher is something she’ll carry with her for the rest of her life.

The 25-year-old actress honored her late mother on the latter’s birthday Saturday, sharing an Instagram gallery of her new celestial ankle tattoo that closely resembles the one Fisher had in the same spot.

“For @praisethelourd. Tribute for her mom today, on her birthday,” Los Angeles-area tattoo artist Doctor Woo captioned a black-and-white version of the same snap posted by Lourd.

The American Horror Story: Cult star’s Instagram gallery also included a throwback photo, showing Fisher’s colorful version up close.

Along with posting her new ink and a sweet throwback photo with Fisher, Lourd continued the birthday celebrations with a cake — decorated only to say “HAAA!”, which has a special meaning.

“Momby’s abridged version of the happy birthday song,” the Scream Queens alum wrote on Instagram Stories, sharing both a snap of the fruit-topped confection and one of herself and some friends with electronic cigarettes — channeling Fisher, who her daughter said was a fan of the product.

Lourd — who appeared alongside her mom in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and will do so again in the upcoming Star Wars: The Last Jedi — has opened up about losing both Fisher and her beloved “Abadaba,” grandmother Debbie Reynolds, in December 2016 over the span of just two days.

“It’s completely surreal,” she admitted in September. “There’s no way to really explain it — it’s so hard to talk about. If I say I’m doing good, I’m too happy. If I say I’m not doing good, then I’m a mess.”

Added Lourd at the time, “So it’s really hard to know what to say about it because it’s so surreal and impossible to deal with.”