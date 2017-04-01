Billie Lourd Posts Sweet Birthday Tribute to Late Grandmother Debbie Reynolds

Billie Lourd is continuing to celebrate the life of her late grandmother, movie legend Debbie Reynolds.

The 24-year-old remembered the screen icon in a sweet Instagram photo on Saturday, which would have been Reynolds’ 85th birthday.

“🍀💚🍀Happy 85th to my constantly classily clad Abadaba💚,” Lourd wrote alongside the photo of Reynolds and Lourd’s late mother, Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher.

❤👩‍👩‍👧❤ Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist. There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me. A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on Jan 2, 2017 at 10:09am PST

Both Fisher and Reynolds sported confused expressions in the shot. And Reynolds was “classily clad” indeed, wearing a bright green outfit with large sunglasses. Fisher stood just behind her mother, wearing a large scarf and glasses.

Reynolds died on December 28, 2016, after being rushed to the hospital following a possible stroke. She was 84.

Just one day earlier, Fisher died at age 60. She passed away four days after suffering a heart attack while on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

"If my life weren't funny then it would just be true and that is unacceptable" -❤☪️🅰️rrℹ️📧 Fℹ️💰♓️📧r ❤Finding the funny might take a while but I learned from the best and her voice will forever be in my head and in my heart A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on Jan 11, 2017 at 7:58pm PST

In the wake of losing both her mother and grandmother, Lourd received an outpouring of support from friends and fans. She opened up about the losses in an Instagram post less than two months after the deaths.

“‘If my life weren’t funny then it would just be true and that is unacceptable,’ ” Lourd wrote, quoting her mother.

She continued with her own words: “Finding the funny might take a while but I learned from the best and her voice will forever be in my head and in my heart.”

The Scream Queens star got her spirits lifted by boyfriend Taylor Lautner following the two tragedies.

“She has been very happy,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “You can tell she is having a good time. Taylor is taking great care of her.”

Fisher and Reynolds were laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles. Reynolds was buried with some of Fisher’s ashes, which were in an urn shaped like a Prozac pill.