Bill Murray Explains Why He Loves Crashing Couple's Engagement Photos

Bill Murray doesn’t spend a lot of time thinking about how to maintain his eccentric reputation for popping up in unexpected places.

In an exclusive clip from the upcoming episode of Sunday Today with Willie Geist, the 67-year-old revealed that while he’s aware of the “mythology” that surrounds him, it’s not something he actively devotes himself to.

“I don’t know what to make of it,” he said. There’s no plan there.”

He also added that it’s not like he thinks to himself, “Gee, I’ve gotta work on my mythology stuff this afternoon.”

“You know, you can’t [go] ‘Oh Jesus, what am I doing about my myth?’” he added. “It’s not like that.”

Asked about the couple whose engagement photos he crashed in 2014 — after getting their attention by pulling up his shirt and tapping on his belly — the St. Vincent actor revealed he just wanted to be in the presence of real love.

“Well that kind of a thing is like, you just look and you go, oh there are two people that are in love, really in love,” he said. “And there’s a difference, There are people that are getting married and there are people who are in love.”

“Those people were in love. And it’s extraordinary just to get in the space of them,” he continued.

“It’s fun to drop in like that, but you don’t want to change the event,” he added. “You don’t want it to be about you, it’s just kind of fun to jump on those things once in a while.”

In another exclusive clip from the upcoming episode, Murray, who does not have an agent, publicist or lawyer, revealed that while he uses a mysterious 800 number for business calls, he does have a regular cell phone that he uses for personal calls.

“For kids and friends, really,” he told the host for the show’s second-anniversary episode.

“If you have children, you end up having to be able to send messages to your children,” he explained. “They will not answer a phone call but they will respond to messages. So you got to be able to send a message.”

Murray’s full interview on Sunday Today with Willie Geist airs Sunday at 8 a.m. ET on NBC