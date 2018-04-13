Gwyneth Paltrow is treating herself during her bachelorette getaway.

The 45-year-old actress flew down to Cabo, Mexico with some of her closest friends to celebrate her upcoming wedding to producer Brad Falchuk.

“Yesterday they had lunch on the beach,” a source tells PEOPLE. “The girls all wore white dresses with their initials on them.”

The group was seen by the beach in matching white wrap dresses with their initials in lowercase letters on the left side.

Paltrow later posted a scenic Instagram picture of her stay, captioning the shot “#henweekend.”

The Goop CEO arrived in the Mexican beach hotspot earlier this week with a few of her closest girlfriends in tow. A source told PEOPLE they had a schedule packed with fun outings.

“Gwyneth arrived in Cabo Wednesday with a group of girlfriends, including Stella McCartney, for her bachelorette party,” the source said. “She looked ecstatic. They have many fun activities planned, including pool time, spa and fun dinners.”

Paltrow and Falchuk announced their engagement in January after three years of dating. The couple shared their happy news with a sweet shoot on the cover of Goop Magazine’s Sex & Love issue. The mother of two debuted her massive sapphire engagement ring that same month at the Producers Guild Awards.

Paltrow previously opened up about her upcoming nuptials, saying she was excited to plan her wedding.

“I’m excited about everything!” she told PEOPLE. “I’ve never had a wedding before. [Paltrow and ex-husband Chris Martin eloped in 2003.] So even though I’m 45, I sort of feel like a 21-year-old.”