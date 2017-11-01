Bey Prepared: Beyoncé Joins Star-Studded Live-Action Remake of the Lion King

Hakuna matata Lion King fans, the star-studded cast of Disney’s live action remake has finally been revealed.

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter will voice Nala, Chiwetel Ejiofor will play the villainous Scar and Alfre Woodard will bring Simba’s mom Sarabi to life.

As previously announced, Donald Glover will play Simba and James Earl Jones will return as Simba’s father, Mufasa, who he voiced in the original 1994 animated movie.

Disney announced the John Favreau-directed project in September, after his update of The Jungle Book became a box office and critical hit. (A sequel is already in the works.) As with that film, the new Lion King is expected to use performance-capture technology and computer-generated imagery to bring its animal characters to life. It will also include songs from the original movie.

John Oliver will voice the sassy Zazu, Seth Rogen will play the warthog Pumbaa and Billy Eichner will play his meekrat friend Timon. Keegan-Michael Key is also joining the cast as one of the evil hyenas.

In addition to The Lion King, Disney still has live-action reboots of Mulan, The Little Mermaid, Dumbo, and Aladdin on the books.

The Lion King will hit theaters in July 19, 2019.