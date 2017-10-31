Bette Midler Slams Upcoming Hocus Pocus TV Remake: 'It's Going to Be Cheap!'

Sorry Hocus Pocus fans, but don’t expect to see a Bette Midler cameo in the upcoming Disney Channel remake.

The actress expressed her doubts over the beloved Halloween family movie reboot, telling PEOPLE she expects the TV movie to be “cheap.”

“I know it’s cheap. It’s going to be cheap!” she told PEOPLE Monday at the New York Restoration Project’s Hulaween party, which Midler hosts.

And when it comes to Midler’s original character of lead witch Winifred Sanderson, the actress said it’ll be tough to recast the role.

“I’m not sure what they’re going to do with my character,” she said. “My character is very, very broad and I don’t know who they’re going to find to play that.”

The new movie – being written by Scarlett Lacey – is still in development, with original producer David Kirschner signed on.

Midler as her Hocus Pocus character at Hulaween 2016

Kenny Ortega, who directed the 1993 cult favorite, will not be involved with the new project – and neither will its original Sanderson sisters: Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker.

And while members of the original cast have previously expressed interest in taking part of the reboot, Midler officially squashed any hope of a surprise appearance.

When asked if she would return for the right dollar amount, she quickly replied: “No, no, no!”

Midler’s charity, New York Restoration Project (NYRP), works to make the city greener and more sustainable. The organization’s annual Hulaween gala combines Halloween with its environmentally-driven mission.

The Divine Miss M can currently be seen on Broadway in Hello, Dolly!.