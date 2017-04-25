We prefer to remember these monumental moments in teen film makeouts instead of our own high school experiences. Please join us on a butterfly-inducing trip down memory lane.

A Walk to Remember (2002)

Shortly before making us collapse in tears, A Walk to Remember has us swooning at the sight of Jamie (Mandy Moore) and Landon’s (Shane West) first non-theater obligated kiss. Like the entirety of the first date Landon planned, the kiss is perfect.

Never Been Kissed (1999)

For a devastating minute, it seems like Sam (Michael Vartan) declined Josie’s (Drew Barrymore) article-delivered invitation to give her her first real kiss and left her crushed in front of a baseball field full of people. But he shows up just after the clock runs out, delivering the no-holds-barred, 360-degree make out that dreams are made of. And in that moment, none of us are Josie Grossie anymore.

Twilight (2008)

After admitting that he’s made a habit of sneaking into her room to watch her sleep (not cool, by the way), vampire Edward (Robert Pattinson) kisses Bella (Kristen Stewart) in way that probably made at least a few audience members instantly hint puberty.

10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

We’re still waiting for an explanation as to why no one has taken us on a paintball date. All we want is to recreate Kat (Julia Stiles) and Patrick’s (Heath Ledger) immaculate kiss on the hay — and to throw balls of paint around, obviously.

The Princess Diaries (2001)

The foot pop says it all. Mia (Anne Hathaway) and Michael (Robert Schwartzman) share an ultra-romantic old Hollywood-worthy kiss after she officially accepts her princess position, giving frizzy-haired girls everywhere hope that fairy tales can come true for us, too.

The Lizzie McGuire Movie (2003)

After getting through two TV seasons in the friend zone and an ill-fated romance with an Italian celebrity named Paolo, Lizzie (Hilary Duff) and Gordo (Adam Lamberg) finally acknowledge the sparks and lock lips. It’s an unforgettable moment for Gizzie shippers everywhere.

Cruel Intentions (1999)

The camera spares no details (even the spit) as scheming Kathryn (Sarah Michelle Gellar) helps naïve Cecile (Selma Blair) “practice” her make out skills, complete with a very thorough description of what first base entails.

Clueless (1995)

It’s truly the best stepsiblings-turned-soulmates moment of all time. Josh (Paul Rudd), not only finally reveals his admiration for Cher (Alicia Silverstone), but also surprises her with a gloriously sweet smooch.

Donnie Darko (2001)

Running outside to comfort Gretchen (Jena Malone) after her dark family history is ridiculed by bullies during class, Donnie (Jake Gyllenhaal) is shocked and delighted to receive a loving embrace. And if you know how Donnie Darko ends, you’re probably tearing up just a bit right about now.

The Breakfast Club (1985)

We get a two-for-one special as the greatest detention story ever told ends and four teens find themselves with new, unlikely lovers. Basket case Allison (Ally Sheedy) kisses athlete Andrew (Emilio Estevez) goodbye, while princess Claire (Molly Ringwald) gives criminal John (Judd Nelson) her earring and some tenderness.

Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)

After four years of secretly crushing on her, Preston (Ethan Embry) throws his plans out the window to give Amanda (Jennifer Love Hewitt) a knee-weakening train station kiss. Love notes can work!

She’s the Man (2006)

Duke (Channing Tatum) is disappointed when Viola (Amanda Bynes) suddenly replaces his crush Olivia (Laura Ramsey) at a carnival kissing booth, but it’s everything we, as an audience, could have asked for.

She’s All That (1999)

Laney (Rachael Leigh Cook) forgives Zack (Freddie Prinze Jr.) for his cruel bet and shares a dance with him that makes her “feel just like Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman.” And of course, they share a kiss.

Pretty in Pink (1986)

A promposal and a first kiss all in one scene?! Poor girl Andie (Molly Ringwald) and rich kid Blane (Andrew McCarthy) honestly spoiled us in this scene.

The Girl Next Door (2004)

Star student Matthew (Emile Hirsch) grows the courage to reveal his feelings for Danielle (Elisha Cuthbert) — who he only later learns is an adult film actress — while at a classic, red solo cup-filled party. The resulting moment is yet another example of 360-degree make out perfection.