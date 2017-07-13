HIS BROMANCE WITH JAKE GYLLENHAAL IS DOWNRIGHT INSPIRING

During their Life press tour, the world got a glimpse inside the actors' friendship. "Jake is easily the most interesting actor working in Hollywood today. Definitely one of my favorites, and then at the same time one of the kindest guys I've ever met," Reynolds said on Good Morning America. "Suddenly, I found myself — we're hanging out all the time. We live near each other." And if that doesn’t make you swoon, check out this tidbit: "He comes over and — Blake [Lively], my wife, is very good at cooking and Jake might just be little bit better."