From Gushing About Wife Blake Lively to Giving Flawless Advice: 8 Reasons Ryan Reynolds Is Literally the Best
Let us count the ways
By Grace Gavilanes
HE GIVES GREAT ADVICE ON HOW TO HANDLE A BREAKUP
After fan Gabi Dunn tweeted Reynolds, revealing that she had superimposed images of him in her prom pictures in the place where her ex once stood, the Deadpool star offered up this sweet piece of advice. "We should photoshop me over his yearbook picture next. #DontMessWithGabi," he responded.
HIS BROMANCE WITH JAKE GYLLENHAAL IS DOWNRIGHT INSPIRING
During their Life press tour, the world got a glimpse inside the actors' friendship. "Jake is easily the most interesting actor working in Hollywood today. Definitely one of my favorites, and then at the same time one of the kindest guys I've ever met," Reynolds said on Good Morning America. "Suddenly, I found myself — we're hanging out all the time. We live near each other." And if that doesn’t make you swoon, check out this tidbit: "He comes over and — Blake [Lively], my wife, is very good at cooking and Jake might just be little bit better."
HE ONCE SAVED HIS NEPHEW'S LIFE
Turns out Reynolds is a real-life superhero! The dad of two posted a photo of himself on Instagram after attending a CPR course, revealing that he once saved his nephew's life because of the knowledge he gained in class. "Years ago, I took a CPR course thru the Red Cross," he wrote in the caption. "And holy s—, I ended up saving my nephew's life because I knew what to do! True story!"
HE NEVER HESITATES TO GUSH ABOUT HIS WIFE
"She always responds with empathy. She meets anger with empathy. She meets hate with empathy. She'll take the time to imagine what happened to a person when they were 5 or 6 years old," Reynolds has said of what he's learned from wife Blake Lively. "And she's made me a more empathetic person. I had a very fractured relationship with my father. Before he died, she made me remember things I didn't want to remember. She made me remember the good times." And that's just one of his many declarations of love for his wife.
HE REALLY, REALLY LOVES HIS FAMILY
"When I wrapped Deadpool five weeks ago, within an hour — I'm not joking, I still had chunks of glue from the scar makeup on my face — I was boarding a plane to Bangkok so I could get to my wife and baby right away," he said while stopping by AOL Build.
HE MAKES US FEEL BETTER ABOUT OUR RESTING … DISPLEASED FACES
When a group shot of the actor's Fourth of July festivities in 2016 — which included Blake Lively, Taylor Swift and her then-boyfriend Tom Hiddleston — hit social media, Reynolds' sad looking face became meme fodder. The actor finally cleared the air to EW about why he looked so unhappy. "[T]hat's a problem I've had all my life," he said. "If I'm not aware a photo is being taken, my natural resting face is one of a man dying. I had no idea somebody was taking a photo. Therefore I was resting comfortably in my persona of a man whose soul is visibly exiting this earth."
HE GIVES PERFECT ACCEPTANCE SPEECHES
Case in point: That time he took the stage at the 2016 MTV Movie Awards to accept his statue for best comedic performance in Deadpool. "I want to thank my wife, Blake. Everything I do is to make her laugh, especially the sex," he said.
AND OF COURSE: HE WAS A FORMER PEOPLE'S SEXIEST MAN ALIVE
Reynolds was crowned PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive back in 2010, and in his cover story, he managed to be charming and self-deprecating. "This gives my family entire into teasing me for the rest of my life," he joked.
