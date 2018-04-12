Introducing the Best of the Best ... Ahem ... Wet Kisses

Before we welcome warmer weather, we first have to make it through April — the month that unfailingly brings rain showers and chilly temps. Have no fear, however! We’re diving into some of the best wet makeouts in movie history to make the transition that much easier. You’ll thank us later.

(Warning: Some videos contain NSFW content)

Spider-Man

Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst changed the game with their upside-down smooch. And The O.C.‘s recreation was almost just as iconic.

The Notebook

It still isn’t over! (Our obsession with this movie, that is.)

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Leave it to Audrey Hepburn to prove you can be a total cat lady and still have human love. (The latter is less important, of course.)

Fifty Shades Darker

Because you can’t try to be one of the most erotic romance franchises of all time without at least one soaking wet sex scene.

Dear John

We would have happily rehearsed with Channing Tatum. Like, a lot.

Garden State

There’s just something so pure about feeling that much love while wearing trash bags. And ignoring the third wheel.

Match Point

It takes a true queen like Scarlett Johansson to distract us from the reality that wheat is probably super uncomfortable to lay on.

Whip It

So glad they put this in a movie since no human would be able to pull it off in real life.

Enchanted

Now that’s how a fairytale ending is done.

Romeo + Juliet

Setting this scene in a pool may have been the best decision director Baz Luhrmann has ever made.

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Did you notice it was raining in this scene? It’s raining in this scene.

Swimfan

This scene may or may not have made us consider pretending not to know how to swim so that a hottie could teach us.