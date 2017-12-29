The Top 10 Movies of 2017

I, TONYA

Raging Bull with a triple axel, this satiric film about tarnished figure skater Tonya Harding could have condescended to her in a number of ways — treating her as camp, as trash, as Lifetime-movie villain, as misunderstood underdog. What we get is something trickier but also empathetic: a great athlete without the brains or emotional backup to skate over the bumps and cracks along the way. There's a bad marriage, an impossible mother (Allison Janney), dumb choices and, maybe worst of all, a tacky, head-to-ankles coarseness that sets her apart from the sparkling princesses speeding past her. Margot Robbie is fantastic.