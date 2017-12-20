Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection

Want to work a little holiday cheer into your binge-watching rotation without going full-blown festive? We’ve got you covered. The following 10 scenes don’t come courtesy of your traditional holiday movies. Rather, they represent merely a snapshot of yuletide festivity in decidedly non-Christmas features.

You’ve Got Mail

Warning: This one will bring on some serious feels. Watching Kathleen Kelly celebrate her last Christmas in her mother’s bookstore is pretty heart-breaking. Luckily, we are comforted by the knowledge that come spring, she’ll be in Tom Hanks’ arms.

Mean Girls

Thanks to Tina Fey (and the Plastics), “Jingle Bell Rock” was never the same.

Sex and the City

We’ve all been in Miranda’s (metaphorical) shoes: Celebrating New Year’s Eve while being single AF. Let us never forget that for every single Miranda there is an equally unattached Carrie, willing to lend a hug and some much-needed love.

Catch Me If You Can

Quite possibly the saddest of all Christmas scenes is Leonardo DiCaprio’s Frank Abagnale, Jr. calling Tom Hanks’ Carl Hanratty — because the FBI agent is the only person he can call during the holidays.

When Harry Met Sally

Finally, a happy ending. This memorable moment leaves us wistful that one New Year’s Eve, our best friend might just become a little bit more.

Toy Story

The toys are in full surveillance mode for the biggest day of their year: Christmas.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

Is there any place more magical than Hogwarts during Christmas? No. No, there is not.

Serendipity

So this one flirts with being a Christmas movie, but counts because how could this meet-cute be overlooked?

How to Be Single

Is hooking up at a holiday party cliché? Totes. But is the annual fête still a sweet way to meet your future boyfriend? Definitely.

American Psycho

This might be your typical office holiday party, but we really hope this isn’t your typical office holiday party guest.