Benedict Cumberbatch Gives Young People Advice on Coping with Bullies and Respecting Women

Leave it to Benedict Cumberbatch to have the best advice for teens in today’s complicated world.

The Avengers: Infinity War actor, 41, sat down with viral YouTube sensation Sophia Grace Brownlee to take on some of the biggest challenges facing teenagers. Cumberbatch had a hard topic to start off as he gave Brownlee advice on dealing with bullies.

“As hard as it may seem, you have to meet it with love,” he said. “You have to try and empathize with hate. Not hate yourself, but you have to understand why people often want to damage other people is because they’re damaged themselves. And if you could just turn that mirror around a little bit on them, then it might quell it slightly.”

Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophia Grace Brownlee

The father of two sons — Christopher Carlton, 2, and Hal Auden, 1 — also had some powerful words for young boys on dating girls.

“Respect, just respect. Equality,” Cumberbatch said. “The central tenants of feminism: a place at the table and equality. Include and don’t exclude and learn what you can.”

Watch the video above to hear Cumberbatch’s advice on everything from being afraid of flying to brushing your teeth.

Infinity War, the star-studded third Avengers, movie hits theaters April 27.