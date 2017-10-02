Ben Stiller Walks Red Carpet with Teenage Daughter Months After Separation From Christine Taylor

Ben Stiller brought his 15-year-old daughter Ella as his date to the premiere of his new movie — and the proud papa couldn’t look happier.

On Sunday, the Zoolander actor, 51, attended the New York Film Festival for a screening of The Meyerowitz Stories, director Noah Baumbach’s latest project about an estranged family, also staring Adam Sandler, Dustin Hoffman and Emma Thompson.

Stiller wore a black suit with a striped black-and-grey tie while his teenage daughter wore a bright green dress with a gold clutch.

RELATED VIDEO: Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor Split After 17 Years of Marriage

In May, Stiller and Christine Taylor, 46, announced they were separating after 17 years of marriage.

“With tremendous love and respect for each other, and the 18 years we spent together as a couple, we have made the decision to separate. Our priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents and the closest of friends. We kindly ask that the media respect our privacy at this time,” they wrote in a joint statement.

A source told PEOPLE that Stiller’s hectic work schedule helped contribute to the split.

“It gets hard — he has a very busy Hollywood career, and she’s been very focused on being a mom,” a source told PEOPLE at the time.

“They are a very loving family,” added the source, who didn’t expect a messy uncoupling from the pair. “[Christine] and Ben respect each other and will do anything to make sure their kids are happy.”

The couple has two children together — Ella and Quinlin, 12.

The Meyerowitz Stories will be released Oct. 16 in select theaters and on Netflix.