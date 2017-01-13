Gather round, Pitch Perfect fans — because PEOPLE’s got an aca-awesome surprise for you.

Ben Platt – the actor who played the lovable magic-obsessed Benji in the 2012 film and its 2015 sequel — paid a visit to the PEOPLE offices to talk about his hit new Broadway musical, Dear Evan Hansen.

We also got the chance to ask the 23-year-old musical theater star about his Pitch Perfect days — and he spilled secrets from the set, dished on his costars and reflected on the success he’s found in the wake of Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2.

Ben Platt and Hailee Steinfeld in Pitch Perfect 2.

Sadly, Platt won’t be back to join Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson for 2017’s Pitch Perfect 3, as the film is following the Bellas (leaving out Benji’s a cappella group, the Treblemakers). Still, Platt has some big ideas about what Benji would be up to next.

“I would hope that Benji has found a wonderful wife who appreciates his strangeness, and that he’s raising lots of children and teaching them how to sing in five-part harmony,” he says.

Dear Evan Hansen is now open at Broadway’s Music Box Theatre.