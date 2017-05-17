Ben Affleck Says He’d Love to Direct Jennifer Garner: ‘She’s So Great’

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are very friendly exes — so much so that he’d love to direct her in a movie.

As Affleck chatted with PEOPLE about his involvement in Red Nose Day and how he’s lending his Batman voice to the NBC charity telecast, we asked him, while on the subject of superheroes and the new Wonder Woman movie, if he’s interested in directing a female-led film.

“I would love to, are you kidding me?” says the Oscar winner. “I think that would be great. I’ve often said that I want to direct a movie that Jennifer was in because I think she’s so great and she could do something really cool.”

The only hitch? It would be a scheduling nightmare for their kids: Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5.

“The problem that gets in the way is that one of us has to be looking after the kids at home,” says Affleck.

Affleck appears on NBC’s Red Nose Day Special on May 25.

Amid their divorce, Affleck and Garner have made co-parenting their kids a top priority. Affleck recently moved out of the family’s Los Angeles-area home to a nearby property.

“They want to be sure the kids are comfortable,” a source close to the couple previously told PEOPLE. “He’s moving fairly close by and it’s all in step with what they’ve always said was the most important thing: their children.”

Affleck, who costarred with Garner in 2003’s Daredevil, says he’d be thrilled to work again with his ex someday, though. Perhaps they can plan to make that film together when the kids are in college?

“Yeah! I’ve got another however many years until college,” says Affleck. “We’re lockin’ it down for the next 13 years.”

Affleck returns as Batman in Justice League (due out Nov. 17) and Garner next stars in the indie drama Wakefield (out May 19).